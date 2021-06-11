Big stage, new sledding, USF Baseball prepares for first time at Austin Super Regional

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The baseball team at the University of South Florida is young and inexperienced.

“We have freshmen all over the field. We have sophomores all over the field,” said Bulls head coach Billy Mohl.

The team has 28 freshmen and sophomores and only nine upperclassmen. It has never advanced to this stage, the Austin Super Regional, in the history of the program.

“This is new sledding,” said Mohl.

However, the team is determined to play the game of baseball like it has been playing the game of baseball winning nine of the past 11 games.

“Whatever happens this week,” said Mohl, “they have left no doubt they are one of the premiere teams in the state of Florida.”

The University of South Florida will face the University of Texas in a three-game series starting on Saturday at 9 p.m. The Bulls must win two games to advance to the College World Series.

Mohl stated he has been actively preparing his players for this moment.

“I have been there. We try to give them some wisdom in terms of, it is just a game,” said Mohl. “We are still playing the same game and, if we play our brand of baseball, we got a chance to win.”

That theory seems simple, but after talking to redshirt junior Riley Hogan it appears the Bulls believe it. He shared a common phrase passed between the players and the coaches this season.

“Be where your feet are,” said Hogan, “So, at the end of the day, they are just putting on a jersey. We are putting on a jersey. It is baseball. We have done it our whole life so nothing changes.”

“The stage is big but, at the end of the day,” said Mohl, “we are still playing the same game.”