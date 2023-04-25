TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The USF Bulls football program had a record six players recognized by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An elite group of 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership in 2023, setting a new record for the number of members in a single year during the program’s 17-year history.

The Bulls honored are three players returning for the 2023 season, including quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark.), wide receiver Sean Atkins (Viera) and long snapper Andrew Beardall (Merritt Island). They were joined by graduates Brad Cecil (Jacksonville), a 2022 Campbell Trophy semifinalist, cornerback Josh Green (Palm Harbor) and guard Dustyn Hall (Punta Gorda).

The Bulls have had 18 players named to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society since its inception, with a previous program season high of four earning the honors in 2013.

The 2023 Bulls football season opens at Western Kentucky on Sept. 2. The first home game is Saturday, Sept. 9 against Florida A&M at Raymond James Stadium. Game time is TBA.

Single game tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.