TAMPA (USF) – First-year South Florida Football Head Coach Alex Golesh and the entire 2023 USF football team will officially welcome fans to a new era as the 2023 USF Football Season presented by Tampa General Hospital gets started with the fourth-annual Bulls Kickoff Luncheon to be held at Armature Works in downtown Tampa on Fri., Aug. 11.

The kickoff event, which began in 2019, will return to The Gathering space at Armature Works, a 10,000-square foot venue featuring two 9′ X 16′ LED video walls, and run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Former USF and Green Bay Packers linebacker Sam Barrington (2009-12) will host the event for the third-straight year.

Lunch will be served and the event will feature Golesh previewing the Bulls’ upcoming season. Fans will hear from Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly, have an opportunity to meet the 2023 team, enjoy photos with Rocky the Bull, USF spirit squads and performance by the USF Herd of Thunder Band. Attendees will be seated with USF players at their table.

“We are very excited to have Coach Golesh and our 2023 Bulls hosting the 2023 Kickoff Luncheon at a fantastic and historic space in downtown Tampa,” Kelly said. “It is going to be an exciting season as we host Alabama in Raymond James Stadium and take on a new American Athletic Conference schedule. We have tremendous momentum at USF with the opening of the Indoor Performance Facility and the recent big steps toward the opening of on-campus stadium in 2026.”

Registration for the Bulls Kickoff Luncheon is open to the public and is online or call 1-800-GoBulls.