TAMPA (WFLA) – The American Athletic Conference announced the USF Bulls Fall football schedule on Tuesday. Games in BOLD are home games. * denotes AAC games.

2023 USF FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (*AAC Games)

Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky

Sept. 9 vs. FLORIDA A&M

Sept. 16 vs. ALABAMA

Sept. 23 vs. RICE*

Sept. 30 at Navy*

Oct. 7 at UAB*

Oct. 14 vs. FAU*

Oct. 21 at UConn

Oct. 28 BYE WEEK

Nov. 4 at Memphis*

Nov. 11 vs. TEMPLE*

Fri., Nov. 17 at UTSA*

Nov. 25 vs. CHARLOTTE*

Dec. 2 AAC Championship Game

The 2023 season will be the AAC’s first with 14 teams. New members include UAB, Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice and UTSA.

Head coach Alex Golesh is among seven new head coaches leading programs in the AAC this year. All of USF’s six home games will be played on a Saturday for the second straight year. Game times are to be determined.

Season ticket information is at https://gobulls.co/GetBullsTix