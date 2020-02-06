2020 USF softball season kicks off against Illinois State

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The USF softball team will start the 2020 season at home on Thursday afternoon against Illinois State.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will begin at 3:30 p.m. due to the risk of severe weather.

The two teams met in February of last year and the Bulls managed to win that game by a score of 2-1. USF has actually won the past six games against Illinois State.

Georgina Corrick, a junior pitcher for the Bulls, said she is anxious to face unknown batters at the plate.  

“The tension kind of grows at practice because there are only so many times you can do a drill,” Corrick said. “We scrimmage against each other. I am really tired of throwing to the same 15 girls.”

The team will be without their head coach, Ken Eriksen, since he is taking a leave of absence to coach the USA Softball Women’s National Team. Jess Moore, who has been with the Bulls as an assistant coach for the past four seasons, will be the interim head coach.

Despite this change, Corrick said she feels her team is prepared for the season.

“I think everyone wants to go out to the field and give themselves a chance to show what we’ve got,” she said. “We worked for four, five, six months at a time trying to perfect something and I think coming out on the field and actually having that confirmation that, ‘Hey, the hard work has paid off,’ that is going to be the biggest reward for us win or lose.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire"

Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection"

Highlands County landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlands County landfill fire"

New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair"

Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School"

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries"

Road Rants: Checking for recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Checking for recalls"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Timing of Thursday night's strong storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Timing of Thursday night's strong storms"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss