2020 USF softball season kicks off against Illinois State

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The USF softball team will start the 2020 season at home on Thursday afternoon against Illinois State.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will begin at 3:30 p.m. due to the risk of severe weather.

The two teams met in February of last year and the Bulls managed to win that game by a score of 2-1. USF has actually won the past six games against Illinois State.

Georgina Corrick, a junior pitcher for the Bulls, said she is anxious to face unknown batters at the plate.

“The tension kind of grows at practice because there are only so many times you can do a drill,” Corrick said. “We scrimmage against each other. I am really tired of throwing to the same 15 girls.”

The team will be without their head coach, Ken Eriksen, since he is taking a leave of absence to coach the USA Softball Women’s National Team. Jess Moore, who has been with the Bulls as an assistant coach for the past four seasons, will be the interim head coach.

Despite this change, Corrick said she feels her team is prepared for the season.

“I think everyone wants to go out to the field and give themselves a chance to show what we’ve got,” she said. “We worked for four, five, six months at a time trying to perfect something and I think coming out on the field and actually having that confirmation that, ‘Hey, the hard work has paid off,’ that is going to be the biggest reward for us win or lose.”

LATEST STORIES: