2 USF football players test positive for coronavirus after voluntary practices begin

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two football players at the University of South Florida have tested positive for coronavirus, a university athletics spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The two student-athletes tested positive one week after voluntary on-campus athletic activities started. Initial workouts with more than 75 USF Bulls football players started on June 10. According to the university, all student-athletes and staff were tested for COVID-19 before workouts started.

“We continue to monitor very closely our student-athletes that have returned to campus and maintain diligent protocols outlined by our Infection Response Team – including screening, testing and sanitization – with the first priority being student-athletes’ health and safety,” football coach Jeff Scott said in a statement.

The athletics spokesperson for USF said contact tracing and regular testing is being conducted.

The voluntary workouts are being done in small groups of 10 outdoors to allow for social distancing.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of our sports medicine professionals and university, state and local authorities while allowing student-athletes who have been cleared to continue voluntary workouts in small groups with strict protocols,” Scott said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: