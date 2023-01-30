TAMPA (WFLA) – After Sunday’s AFC title victory for the Kansas City Chiefs there are two former USF Bulls heading to Super Bowl LVI in Glendale, Ariz.

Austin Reiter (2011-14), a Bradenton native has three Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs. For Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2016-17), a St. Petersburg native, this will be his first Super Bowl and makes him the 15th different Bull to be part of a Super Bowl team.

USF has had a Super Bowl team member for four straight seasons and for the eighth time in the last nine Super Bowls. 14 Bulls have made 18 total Super Bowls. Other Bulls who have played in the big game are Bengals’ tight end Mitchell Wilcox (2016-19) who played in the 2022 game, Jason Pierre-Paul (2009) the only two-time champion (XLVI with the Giants & LV with the Buccaneers). Quarterback B.J. Daniels (2009-12) with the Seahawks and defensive back Kayvon Webster (2009-12) Broncos have each made two Super Bowl team appearances and Kawika Mitchell (2000-02) appeared in Super Bowl XLII with the Giants,