USF Bulls hosting Wisconsin Badgers at Raymond James Stadium

CURRENT SCORE: Wisconsin Badgers: 49 || USF Bulls: 0

FOURTH QUARTER ASSESSMENT:

I will be moving and grooving shortly so I am writing this post with about seven minutes remaining in the game.

The Bulls did not win this game. They did not have a chance at winning this game. I know the Badgers are a challenging opponent but I had hoped the Bulls would be able to do some damage on offense. They have plenty to improve on following this loss.

THIRD QUARTER ASSESSMENT:

I may have been too generous in regards to the Bulls defense. They cannot stop the run regardless of who is carrying the football. The Badgers have been running wild on the field totaling 180 rushing yards with 135 of those yards belonging to Taylor.

SECOND QUARTER ASSESSMENT:

I have two words for you, Jonathan Taylor. He has three of the Badgers four touchdowns and he has all of the touchdowns score on offensive.

FIRST QUARTER ASSESSMENT:

The Bulls offense is surprising me in a negative way and the Bulls defense is surprising me in a positive way.

I will start with the offense. The talk of the green and gold town, at least what the coaches and the players were feeding to the media, was the synchronization of the offense.

The new scheme run by the new offensive coordinator, Kerwin Bell, seemed to have the players in the correct mental state. They appeared confident in their conversations with us, pleased with their practices, energized by the energy of Bell. Unfortunately, the first quarter numbers did not reflect offensive chemistry.

The Bulls only had two first downs and they recorded 31 yards on 12 plays. Blake Barnett completed three of seven passes and his receivers, if I am remembering it correctly, dropped two passes that hit both of their hands.

The players on the defensive side of the ball, despite the troubles caused by the Badgers star running back, Jonathan Taylor, appeared to be attacking the ball. The aggressive style of play enabled them to stop Taylor on a handful of plays and to control their other offensive opponents.

Taylor rushed for 70 yards while his teammates combined for 19 yards in the first quarter.