USF baseball team raises nearly $20K to help children battling cancer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida baseball team hosted another successful “Cut for the Cure” game on Sunday. Although the Bulls lost to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, they won plenty of support for their cause.

The coaches and the players shaved their heads to raise awareness for childhood cancer. They also raised nearly $20,000 since the start of the year. That money will fund programs for children battling cancer at local hospitals and will be used to help find a cure for pediatric brain tumors.

A big THANK YOU to everyone who came out to support our annual Cut for the Cure Game.



The Bulls have raised over $19,000 for @Vs_Cancer already this year‼️



Donations remain open all season at the link below.



▶️https://t.co/zXqEzqZk8J pic.twitter.com/5bu700FDuS — USF Baseball (@USFBaseball) May 3, 2021

Bulls head coach Billy Mohl is behind the annual tradition. His family, including his baseball family, has been affected by the deadly disease.

When I spoke to him ahead of the event, he said he will always fight for a cure.

“When you see what it does to somebody and you have a chance to impact it and, maybe, somehow, in a small way, donate some money that might find a cure,” explained Mohl, “you do not want to have to sit there and live through that and watch that ever again.”