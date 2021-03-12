USF baseball freshman with .444 BA leading team in multiple categories

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Matthew Ruiz is a freshman on the baseball team at the University of South Florida. He has stepped into the role of the starting third baseman after spending his high school career in the outfield. He is also batting second in the order and he is excelling in every aspect of the game.

I asked him for an explanation.

“The level of focus,” he said. “It is a new level. It is a high level of play so you have to, day in and day out, focus in and dial it in more and give it all you got.”

Ruiz has 20 hits in 45 plate appearances this season. His batting average through 10 games is .444.

“Baseball is not an easy sport,” he said when asked about his hitting. “It is a lot of focus and a lot of mental stability and training so it is a great thing to see and a lot of personal achievement for myself as well.”

Currently, he has the best batting average, the most hits, and the most stolen bases on the team. He also leads the Bulls in multiple hit games with seven and has four games with three hits.

“I want to say, all around, just the start itself really gave me that confidence. Coming in here, you do not really see yourself coming off to a hot start like that so, for me, to do that, it gave me that confidence boost,” said Ruiz.

The Bulls are scheduled to face Florida Gulf Coast University, who beat them in three straight games to start the season, in a three games series beginning on Friday evening.

“A lot of people doubted on the Bulls,” said Ruiz. “But we have a great coaching staff here and great recruiters. We are coming out on top and we are surprising a lot of people and we will be making a statement.”