USF baseball freshman Drew Brutcher named AAC Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He did not have to travel far from home to prove he can play ball with the best of them.

Drew Brutcher, a 19-year-old pitcher and outfielder from Lakeland, chose to continue his baseball career at the University of South Florida for a reason.

“Just somewhere close to home,” the freshman explained of his choice. “Where my family can come watch. My dad is here, actually, every game almost so it is good seeing him here.”

Len Brutcher, who was selected in the second round of the 1988 MLB Draft as a pitcher, coached Drew at Lakeland High School.

“He taught me how to play the game the right way, stuff like that,” said Drew. “It is fun.”

The “fun” has only increased for Drew in his first season as a Bull.

He received the AAC Player of the Week honor on Monday after hitting three homes runs in the previous three games.

This week's Player of the Week is @USFBaseball's Drew Brutcher after hitting .333 with 3 HR and leading the Bulls to a sweep of previously-unbeaten Stetson! pic.twitter.com/SZoq1IctcL — American Baseball (@American_BSB) March 8, 2021

“It is something that everyone wants as a baseball player,” said Drew. “But, as long as we are winning, that is all that matters for me.”

The Bulls are winning and Drew is a crucial contributor. He has five home runs in 10 games this season.

“My junior year, I had seven and, senior year, I had two but it got cut short,” said Drew when he was asked if he possessed this power in high school.

Essentially, he is hitting the ball like a possessed player. He won the game for his team on Sunday against Stetson University with a walk-off home run in the twelfth inning.

“I was just looking for a pitch to hit, really,” admitted Drew. “Just trying to get on base, to get the other guys going, but I just got the pitch to hit and it just worked out like that.”

He is humble but his head coach, Billy Mohl, does not have any trouble bragging about him.

“He gets a hanging curve ball and he hits it,” recalled Mohl. “We joke around that we call him the ‘Lakeland Clipper,’ kind of Joe DiMaggio type, kind of. He does everything.”

Mohl is not exaggerating. Drew can play defense too.

“We tied it up in the ninth, obviously, to get to extra innings,” said Mohll. “And, then, Drew, not only with the walk-off in the twelfth, but he had a huge play at the plate where he threw a guy out from right field to save us that game.”

The secret is out, Drew Brutcher can hit. But, let's not sleep on him in the field…



Prior to his walk-off 💣 in the 12th on Sunday, the freshman cut down Stetson's go-ahead run in the 10th from right field 💪#CarryTheBoat pic.twitter.com/jMTDTHmj03 — USF Baseball (@USFBaseball) March 10, 2021

Drew saved the game and he won the game with that blast to right field.

“It just felt great having all of my teammates up there, jumping up and down,” said Drew of the celebration that followed that bomb. “It was a great time.”

“He has a chance to be a real special player for us,” said Mohl.