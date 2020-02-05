USA women’s softball team kicking off tour in Tampa with game against USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida softball team is hosting the USA Softball Women’s National Team at their field on campus on Tuesday night.
The two teams will participate in an exhibition game to begin the “Stand Beside Her” tour presented by Major League Baseball.
The Bulls will see a familiar face in the opposing dugout: Ken Eriksen. He took a leave of absence from his job as the head softball coach at USF to coach the Olympic team.
The USA vs. USF game started at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from Tuesday’s game will go toward youth softball through the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department.
