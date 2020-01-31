Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

USA Softball on mission in 2020 Summer Olympics

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 USA Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon. The team will compete in the Olympics for the first time since winning a silver medal in the games in Beijing in 2008.

Monica Abbott, who played on the team 12 years ago, is a member of this team. She says she never thought she would get another chance to compete for a gold medal.

“I thought the opportunity was lost,” Abbott said. “I thought softball is out of the Olympics. We won silver. It was a little disappointing. It hurt your heart a little bit being so close but things did not go our way in that last game and it kind of put a bad taste in your mouth, heartbreak, it was like breaking up with your boyfriend. It took you a long time to recover and, 12 years later, on this road again, getting to tour the U.S., having the opportunity to wear U.S.A on my chest, and getting to compete for a gold medal again is an amazing feeling.”

Her coach, Ken Eriksen, joined USA Softball almost two decades ago. He took a leave of absence from his job as the head softball coach at the University of South Florida, which he has held for 23 seasons, to coach this Olympic team.

“We have 18 empowered, great leaders – great female leaders, great empowered women – and I am just hoping I do not screw it up to tell you the truth,” said Eriksen. “These guys are on a mission. They like each other and they play ball really well.”

The team will play in an exhibition game against USF on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"

5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation"

Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind"

30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Thumbnail for the video titled "30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event"

What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral"

Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say"

Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island"

Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island"

Strip club suit update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strip club suit update"

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: 'Clock is ticking on Rays'

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: 'Clock is ticking on Rays'"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss