US soccer star Megan Rapinoe wins Ballon d’Or

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates scoring the first goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PARIS (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has won the Ballon d’Or for the best female player of the year after leading the United States to World Cup glory in July.

Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

England international Lucy Bronze finished second behind Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan third in the polling.

France Football magazine has been awarding the Ballon d’Or since 1956, and created a women’s award last year when Norway’s Ada Hegerberg won it.

