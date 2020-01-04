US men’s soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar

U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley (4) tackles Canada midfielder Alphonso Davies (12) during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military airstrike killed a top Iranian military commander.

The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined.

They will be using a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica in Feb. 1 at Carson, California.