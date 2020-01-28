‘Until we meet again’: LeBron James writes emotional post about long-time friend Kobe Bryant

Sports

by: Brittany Rall

Posted: / Updated:

USA’s Kobe Bryant (L) looks at USA’s LeBron James during the men’s semi-final basketball match Argentina against The US of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 22, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — LeBron James took to Instagram Monday night to reflect on the passing of his friend, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. They were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball game.

“I’m not ready but here I go. Man I am sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, neice Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” he wrote in his tribute.

LeBron said he had talked to Kobe that fateful morning before getting on a plane to head back to Los Angeles. When he arrived back home, he was hit with the devastating news.

“Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have,” he said.

He ended his post by promising to continue Kobe’s legacy.

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!” he concluded.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation"

12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co."

Search underway for mother missing for over a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for mother missing for over a week"

Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed"

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"

Boat fire injured owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat fire injured owner"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss