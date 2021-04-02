University of Tampa golfer to compete in final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WFLA) – The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will start on Saturday and Kiira Riihijarvi, a golfer at the University of Tampa, will be a part of it.

She is one of 30 golfers to qualify for that final round. She is tied for 21st place.

When News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley spoke to Riihijarvi ahead of the tournament, she could hardly contain her excitement.

“It is such an amazing opportunity,” she said. “Such a small amount of people get the invitation or even get to play that course ever.”

Riihijarvi posted a video on Instagram with the following caption on Friday.

“This was so cool, I made this putt on 18th to make it inside the cut line,” wrote Riihijarvi. “I’m so excited to be playing the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course! This whole tournament has been such an incredible experience and I cannot wait to tee it up on Saturday.”