TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — University of South Florida head football coach Jeff Scott was fired in his third season with the team, USF Athletics announced Sunday.

Scott will be replaced by special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato, who will act as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bob Shoop was also fired, with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ernie Sims taking over leadership of the Bulls defense.

The announcement comes just a day after the Bulls lost to Temple University by 26 points – the team’s seventh loss in a row.

“When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. “While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards. He is a tremendous person and class individual and we wish him, Sara, Savannah and Hunter all the best in the future.”

Scott joined the team in 2019 after a stint as Clemson University’s offensive coordinator, becoming one of the youngest coaches in American Athletic Conference history. The Arcadia native struggled to find his footing as head ball coach, leaving the team with a 4-26 win-loss record.

“Unfortunately, our football team’s results have fallen short of our expectations and what our fans deserve,” USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. “We are fully committed to finding a new coach who can rebuild the program and consistently put a winning team on the field.”

Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said he will share details from the search for a new head coach soon.

“I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future,” Jeff Scott said in a statement. “I am disappointed that our hard work didn’t translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation. I know the future of USF football is bright and my family and I will always remember our time at USF as a very special chapter in our lives.”

Da Prato will make his debut as interim head coach on Saturday when the Bulls will return to Raymond James Stadium to face Southern Methodist University.