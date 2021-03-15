UFC intends to welcome fans next month in Jacksonville

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. The UFC is determined to fight on amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The UFC hasn’t canceled any competitions, even those previously scheduled for areas where large gatherings are now banned. White attributes his decision to go against the sports world’s collective mindset partly to a conversation Thursday, March 12, 2020, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The UFC intends to stage a show in front of a full arena on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC President Dana White announced his plan on social media to welcome back North American fans at UFC 261.

The UFC hasn’t fought in front of a full arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The mixed martial arts promotion welcomed a few thousand fans to three events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, but its stateside events have been held without fans on its corporate campus in Las Vegas.