UFC intends to welcome fans next month in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The UFC intends to stage a show in front of a full arena on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.
UFC President Dana White announced his plan on social media to welcome back North American fans at UFC 261.
The UFC hasn’t fought in front of a full arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The mixed martial arts promotion welcomed a few thousand fans to three events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, but its stateside events have been held without fans on its corporate campus in Las Vegas.