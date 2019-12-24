UCF beats Marshall in turnover-filled Gasparilla Bowl

The University of Central Florida beat Marshall on Monday in the Gasparilla Bowl to cap the program’s third straight 10-win season.

Richie Grant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns for the Knights, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel led three third-quarter scoring drives as the Knights cruises to a 48-25 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall’s third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game, and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0.

Isaiah Green went nine of 23 for 173 yards with one TD and had a rushing touchdown for Marshall.

Conference USA MVP Brenden Knox had 103 yards on 26 carries for Marshall.

