Soccer journalist Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm in Qatar, where he was covering the World Cup, his wife said Wednesday, citing an autopsy.

Wahl, 49, was covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match Friday when he “fell ill” and was tended to on-site by paramedics and taken to a hospital, Qatar officials said last week. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

His body arrived in New York City on Monday and was transferred to the local medical examiner’s office.

Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, revealed the cause of his death on “CBS Mornings” Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.