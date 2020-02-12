Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Ohio State University football players have been officially charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman earlier this month.

According to Franklin County Court Records, Amir Riep, 22, and Jahsen L. Wint, 22, have been charged with rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity for an alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 4.

Court documents state that Riep and a woman started having consensual sex, but the woman then said she wanted to stop.  

Riep then forced her to continue, asking Wint to join, and both then allegedly told the victim to say on video that everything was consensual, according to court documents.  

Riep eventually drove the victim home. 

 

Amir Riep (left) and Jahsen Wint (right)

Riep just finished his junior year as a cornerback for the Buckeyes, while Wint was a junior safety.

Ohio State University issued the following statement Tuesday:

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

