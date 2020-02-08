Twins from Steinbrenner HS choose to continue playing baseball in college together

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Within seconds of shaking their hands outside of the baseball field at Steinbrenner High School, I asked the Garcia brothers to help me remember who is who. Although I do not know which brother answered the question, I know I laughed and laughed at the response.

“I am the better-looking brother.”

The previous statement is false. Because Donovan and Griffin are identical twins.

Donovan is technically the “older” brother because he entered the world two minutes ahead of Griffin. You might think Griffin would want to hide that fact but he embraces it choosing to wear a jersey with the number two on it. Donovan wears a jersey with the number one on it.

“We are brothers,” said Griffin. “We are always going to have each other’s back and I think it is important that we go together.”

They are going to college together, they may room together and they are going to continue to play baseball together. The brothers made it official on National Signing Day on Wednesday. They will attend Flagler College in St. Augustine.

“We both had gone and we really liked the school and we really liked the coaches,” said Donovan, “and, then, we went home and sat down together and talked about it and we both said we wanted to go. It is something that not everyone has a chance, not everyone has a sibling, especially not a twin, and it is something we wanted to take advantage of.”

Donovan is a shortstop and Griffin is both a catcher and an outfielder. I only spent about 30 minutes with them but, aside from playing different positions, these teenagers seem to be fairly similar, a perfect pair, the best of friends, and the best of brothers.

“We pretty much do everything together,” said Griffin. “It is kind of weird not having the other one around. When you are with someone 24/7 and, then, they are not there, it is weird. It kind of bugs you a little bit.”

They fight like brothers.

“I took a little long in the bathroom,” Donovan admitted to me when I asked him if they had gotten into an argument within the past 24 hours. “He was upset about that.”

“Yes,” Griffin confirmed, “that frustrates me. That gets me going.”

They compete like brothers.

“If he gets a hit, I have to get a hit. If he does not get a hit, I still have to get a hit,” said Griffin. “I always have to be better than him and I think, if he is doing well, it allows me to be really good too.”

They also cheer for their brother and I bet that that will never change.

“No matter how much we argue or how much we get into fights, there is no one else besides myself who wants success for me more,” Donovan said, “and I want his success as much as I want my own success.”

LATEST SPORTS NEWS: