Toronto Raptors to allow up to 3,800 fans at games in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Toronto Raptors have announced a limited number of fans will be able to attend their games this season at Amalie Arena.

The Raptors say there will be fewer than 3,200 seats available for the team’s pre-season game against the Heat on Dec. 18, and 3,800 seats for regular-season games. There will be no floor seats, and no seats sold within 30 feet of the court.

Fan attendance protocols will involve extensive health and safety measures, including socially distanced seat availability. All fans two years of age or older being required to wear a mask for the duration of their time within the venue; enhanced surface and air disinfection systems; physical distancing in the stands and while navigating the venue; a health survey screening for all guests as they enter the facility; cashless payments in the parking lot and for food and beverage services; and bags are prohibited for all Raptors games at the arena.

“In these unique and challenging times, the Raptors are grateful to be able to work closely with the NBA, the Lightning organization and local public health officials to create a safe opportunity for a limited number of fans to take in games,” said Tom McDonald, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service for MLSE. “As the Raptors call Tampa home for the start of the NBA season, the team looks forward to the opportunity to thank the community for their support while continually emphasizing the important steps required of all of us for a full return of fans when it is safe to do so.”

Tickets for Raptors home games will be sold on Ticketmaster.com starting as low as $30 beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday with the sale of the pre-season game along with the first 11 regular season games through to the end of January. As an extended health and safety measure, all tickets will be accessible by mobile-only.