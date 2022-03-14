Tom Brady’s return boosts Bucs to Super Bowl favorites

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team’s NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Brady’s return isn’t just a big boost for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field. It’s also a huge boost in the sportsbooks.

Following Brady’s brief retirement from football, there were plenty of questions about who would be the Bucs’ quarterback next season. Expectations for next year’s team were adjusted accordingly.

The team that tied for the NFL’s best record last season, suddenly had the 15th worst odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl, according to BetMGM. Their odds were +2,500.

Now with Brady back under center, the Bucs are one of the Super Bowl favorites once again. They now have the third best odds to raise the Vince Lombardi trophy for the second time in three years, with +850 odds on BetMGM.

They have the best odds among NFC teams and sit behind the Buffalo Bills (+700) and Kansas City Chiefs (+750) overall.

Brady is also among the favorites to win NFL MVP. He has the fourth best odds at +900, behind three other quarterbacks in the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

In his two seasons with Tampa Bay, Brady has led the team to a 24-9 record, winning the Super Bowl in his first season and losing in heartbreaking fashion to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season.