OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tom’s not the only Brady who comes up clutch.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s niece, Maya Brady, hit two home runs for UCLA in a Women’s College World Series semifinal game against Oklahoma on Monday.

The Bruins won 7-3 to force a second game. UCLA lost the rematch 15-0 to the top-seeded Sooners and was eliminated, but not before the world learned how proud Tom is of Maya.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted his excitement about her effort between games. Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady’s sister, Maureen Brady, who was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State.