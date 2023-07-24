TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The earliest known pro-football-used item by then-rookie quarterback Tom Brady is up for auction.

An “amazing” pair of practice shorts worn in 2000 by New England Patriots rookie Tom Brady is up for auction as part of Lelands 2023 Summer Classic Auction, which runs through August 5.

The blue shorts with red trim feature an embroidered Adidas logo on the right thigh next to the number 12 heat-pressed in white. The opposite thigh sports an embroidered Patriots logo, and an NFL shield patch is included on the back middle near the waistband.

(Courtesy of Lelands)

“This style dates to May of 2000 (the Pats wore a different style starting the following season) and stands as the earliest known pro-football-used item of Tom Brady as it is attributed to the month of May, just one month after being drafted by the Patriots,” the Lelands lot says.

Brady’s unmatched litany of records and accomplishments leaves little room for argument of a definitive ‘GOAT’ in the sport of football. He totaled seven Super Bowl titles (five as MVP), 7,753 completions, 649 touchdowns, and 89,214 yards.

“This is one of the extremely rare times you will be able to find an authentic Tom Brady team-used item from his ROOKIE YEAR or even any year from early on in his career,” Lelands said.