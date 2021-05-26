Tom Brady trash talks Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau ahead of ‘The Match’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Within two hours of sharing the announcement that he will be participating in “The Match” in July, Tom Brady sent the Twitter world into a frenzy.

Brady posted three memes featuring the same photo with different captions. The photo shows a blurry Bryson DeChambeau in the background of a Brooks Koepka interview. DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to compete against Phil Mickelson and Brady in that match.

Brady, in the first meme, wrote, “Bryson, happy to be here” over DeChambeau and “Aaron realizing he has to spend the whole day with Bryson” over Koepka, who has his eyes closed.

Then, he posted that same photo with “The Packers kicking a field goal down 7” over DeChambeau and, simply, “Aaron Rodgers” over Koepka.

Finally, he turned the joke on himself writing, “Me, Tom Brady, making memes” over DeChambeau and “Aaron and Bryson” over Koepka.

The responses, regardless of if they were in support of Brady, were hilarious too.

DeChambeau later responded on Instagram: “Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic.”

Last year, Brady and Mickelson lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in a charity event at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida that raised money for COVID-19 relief efforts.