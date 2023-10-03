TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young fan received the “holy grail” of rookie football cards over the weekend when seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Tom Brady surprised fans at a special star-studded event.

On Saturday, the retired quarterback, 46, teamed up with comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Travis Scott and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin for the company’s first Topps Hobby Rip Night at Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks in Linwood, New Jersey.

At the event, sports memorabilia enthusiasts got the chance to participate in raffles and giveaways, but one lucky attendee got the trade of a lifetime.

A young boy named Gavin, who’s a regular at the store, had “one of the best stories” from the event, Wax, Packs, and Throwback, posted on Instagram. Gavin traded his Devonta Smith jersey he was wearing to Tom Brady for his rookie card.

“One of the best stories from yesterday: Gavin (a local regular) traded the Devonta Smith jersey he was wearing to @tombrady for a $1000+ Tom Brady rookie card,” the store’s post said. “Tom Brady later gave the jersey to Eagles fan @kevinhart4real. Thank you again to everyone for the support. A huge thank you to the @topps crew for making this happen.”

The store didn’t indicate which rookie card the young fan traded for or what its grade was, but on eBay, the former Buccaneers quarterbacks’ rookie card goes from anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

“That’s a thousand-dollar card right there. Keep that card for a while,” Brady told Gavin as he handed over his Eagles jersey in exchange for the card.

Someone in the background could also be heard calling Brady’s rookie card “the holy grail.”