TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Brady will be back for a third time competing in “The Match” this summer.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced he’ll be playing in the event in a tweet on Monday.

It’s the sixth time the exhibition golf challenge is being played. It generally features between two and four celebrity and professional golfers competing in a head-to-head setting.

In year’s past, at least one pro golfer has participated. This year, it’s just NFL players, featuring four of the league’s biggest stars. On Brady’s team will be Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They’ll take on Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brady has lost both times he’s played in the The Match. He and Phil Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in 2020. The next year, he and Mickelson lost again, this time to Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers.

He seems eager to break the losing streak this time around.

“Let’s kick their a– @AaronRodger12,” he tweeted.

Despite his lack of success, he did provide one of the competition’s best moments when he sunk an impressive iron shot as NBA legend Charles Barkley talked trash to him on live TV.

The Match is set for June 1 at 6:30 p.m at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.