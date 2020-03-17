Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady is going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Tampa Bay is expected to be the landing spot for Brady “barring anything unforeseen.”

The 42-year-old quarterback announced his departure from the New England Patriots Tuesday morning.

Considered by many the greatest quarterback to ever play football, Brady will be bringing an unmatched legacy with him to Tampa Bay.

Brady was famously drafted by the Patriots with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He has thrown 541 touchdowns against 179 interceptions in his career.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"

Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston and fiancée plan to wed next week despite coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston and fiancée plan to wed next week despite coronavirus concerns"

"We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic"

Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures"

Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure"

Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus"

Gun sales surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun sales surge"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17"

Hills. Co. limits gatherings amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. limits gatherings amid Coronavirus outbreak"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss