Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

TAMPA (WFLA) — Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady is going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Tampa Bay is expected to be the landing spot for Brady “barring anything unforeseen.”
The 42-year-old quarterback announced his departure from the New England Patriots Tuesday morning.
Considered by many the greatest quarterback to ever play football, Brady will be bringing an unmatched legacy with him to Tampa Bay.
Brady was famously drafted by the Patriots with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He has thrown 541 touchdowns against 179 interceptions in his career.
This story will be updated.
