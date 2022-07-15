TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed his brief retirement, an upcoming film from his new production company and his $375 million sports broadcasting deal in a new interview with Variety.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ announced his retirement from football in February, but it only lasted 40 days. Brady said he felt pressured to make a quick decision, but ultimately decided to return for the 2022 NFL season.

Although Brady will appear on the field this year, the sports star is looking toward the future. Brady secured a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to appear on the network as a lead analyst after retirement.

“I have a very unique perspective on football and how it should be played, and what good plays look like and what bad plays look like,” Brady told Variety. “I feel like I can still have a great impact on the game.”

Brady also revealed that rival sports network ESPN also tried to hire him. “There were a lot of different opportunities I was approached with,” he said.

The former Patriot will hit the field for New England once again, this time for a new movie. Produced by Brady’s 199 Productions — a nod to his position in the NFL draft — “80 for Brady” follows a group of octogenarian Patriot fans who travel to Houston to cheer for Brady in Super Bowl LI. The comedy stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin and is due to be released next year.

Brady will be joined onscreen by former Patriots Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, who all appear as themselves. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there,” Brady told Variety. “Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Brady also discussed his other projects, like an athleisure clothing line, a sports-oriented NFT site and a fitness program created by his body coach Alex Guerrero.

As for when he expects to step off the field for good, Brady said it’s still up in the air. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely,” Brady said. “I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at.”