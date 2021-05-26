Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson reunite to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in charity golf match

(WFLA) – He has already referred to it as a match between the “old guys” and the “young bucks” – and he could not be more accurate.

Tom Brady, the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 43, and Phil Mickelson, the oldest golfer to win a major tournament at 50, will reunite on the course to compete against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Rodgers is 37 years old and DeChambeau is 27 years old.

“The Match” is scheduled for July 6 at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. It will benefit Feeding America as well as other charities.

The matchup is set for July 6. You can watch it beginning at 5 p.m. ET on TNT.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

Last year, Brady and Mickelson lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in a charity event at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida that raised money for COVID-19 relief efforts.