Tom Brady back in action on Day 1 of Buccaneers minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reported to the AdventHealth Training Center for the first day of a three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Tom Brady, who had surgery on his left knee in February, jogged onto the field effortlessly about 15 minutes into practice. He wore the traditional orange jersey as well as a black knee brace. He had a huge smile on his face as he greeted his coaches and his teammates.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stated his favorite part of seeing Brady at practice was seeing Brady at full speed at practice.

“The doctors and him, they both said he is good to go,” said Arians.

Arians also commented on the other players who are rehabbing injuries. Those players include Antonio Brown, John Franklin III, Jaelon Darden, O.J. Howard, Ndamukong Suh, and Jordan Whitehead.

Arians on the status of the following injuries:



Brown – knee, did not practice – “It is probably going to be about two weeks”



Howard – Achilles, did not practice – “He is really close”



Suh – wrist, did not practice – “He is not ready to go yet” — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) June 8, 2021

Whitehead, although he was not practicing with his teammates, could be seen running on the field. He is recovering from shoulder surgery.