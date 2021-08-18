Tom Brady and former teammate, current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel meet in joint practice

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Tom Brady takes a shot, he is typically taking a shot on the field throwing the deep ball to either Mike Evans or Scotty Miller.

However, on Wednesday, he took a shot off of the field and targeted his former teammate – and current head coach of the Tennessee Titans – Mike Vrabel.

“I think he’s toned down a little bit in his old age,” said Brady with a smile. “He’s not as rambunctious as he used to be. He was much chattier as a player so he complained a lot when I did not throw him a ball like a typical diva receiver. I think he has mellowed out as a coach a little bit.”

Vrabel, who spent 14 years as a player in the NFL, wore a New England Patriots jersey for eight of those 14 seasons. Although he primarily played linebacker, Vrabel caught 10 passes in his career and he caught eight of them as a Patriot with Brady as his quarterback.

Brady competed against Vrabel and the Titans defense in a joint practice on Wednesday. He struggled to connect with his receivers and, consequently, he gave plenty of credit to Vrabel.

“He’s doing a great job. He’s a great coach,” said Brady. “Obviously, he was a great player so he kind of coaches the way he would have played, try to be smart, really make them beat you, and they’ve always done a good job of that.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss