Tom Brady and former teammate, current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel meet in joint practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Tom Brady takes a shot, he is typically taking a shot on the field throwing the deep ball to either Mike Evans or Scotty Miller.

However, on Wednesday, he took a shot off of the field and targeted his former teammate – and current head coach of the Tennessee Titans – Mike Vrabel.

“I think he’s toned down a little bit in his old age,” said Brady with a smile. “He’s not as rambunctious as he used to be. He was much chattier as a player so he complained a lot when I did not throw him a ball like a typical diva receiver. I think he has mellowed out as a coach a little bit.”

Vrabel, who spent 14 years as a player in the NFL, wore a New England Patriots jersey for eight of those 14 seasons. Although he primarily played linebacker, Vrabel caught 10 passes in his career and he caught eight of them as a Patriot with Brady as his quarterback.

Brady competed against Vrabel and the Titans defense in a joint practice on Wednesday. He struggled to connect with his receivers and, consequently, he gave plenty of credit to Vrabel.

“He’s doing a great job. He’s a great coach,” said Brady. “Obviously, he was a great player so he kind of coaches the way he would have played, try to be smart, really make them beat you, and they’ve always done a good job of that.”