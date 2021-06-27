TJ Bullard, son of WWE superstar Titus O’Neil commits to UCF

TAMPA (WFLA) – Berkeley Prep linebacker TJ Bullard announced he will playing for UCF on Saturday night on Twitter.
Bullard is the son of Thaddeus Bullard, who wrestles under the name Titus O’Neil in WWE. Thaddeus is a former defensive end for the Florida Gators playing from 1997 till 2000.
TJ Bullard is a 6-foot-1 185-pound prospect, who ranks as the No. 141st overall linebacker in the country for the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Bullard chose UCF over a number of college programs from across the country including Louisville, West Virginia, Cincinnati, USF, and FAU.
Congratulations to the Bullard family.