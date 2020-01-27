Time to honor Kobe Bryant with cover featuring his final bow

TAMPA (CNN) – Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on the cover of Time magazine.
It shows the basketball legend from the back, holding a ball and taking a final bow. The photo was taken by CPi Syndication’s Michael Muller.
The NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on their way to a travel league basketball game when the aircraft went down.
The magazine hits newsstands Friday.
