Time to honor Kobe Bryant with cover featuring his final bow

by: CNN Newsource

TAMPA (CNN) – Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on the cover of Time magazine.

It shows the basketball legend from the back, holding a ball and taking a final bow. The photo was taken by CPi Syndication’s Michael Muller. 

The NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on their way to a travel league basketball game when the aircraft went down.

The magazine hits newsstands Friday.

MORE ON KOBE

