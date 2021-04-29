Tim Tebow worked out with Jacksonville Jaguars as tight end, report says

Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of Honor at Florida Field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA Fla. (WFLA) – According to multiple reports, former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow may return to the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tebow reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position.

Tebow originally drafted in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos has not played in a regular-season game in the NFL since 2012 when he appeared in 12 games with the New York Jets completing six of eight passes for 39 yards.

After his one-year stint with the Jets, he was cut by the New England Patriots in the preseason in 2013 and by the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason in 2015.

Following the NFL Tebow took a swing at a career as a professional baseball player spending four years in the minor leagues as a member of the New York Mets.

Tebow apparently requested the meeting with the Jaguars and he may or may not have done it by connecting with his former head coach and the current head coach in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars have not made a decision in regards to Tebow at this point in time.