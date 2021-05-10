Tim Tebow set to join Jacksonville Jaguars as TE and reunite with college coach Urban Meyer, reports say

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2008, file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, left, and coach Urban Meyer celebrate in the fourth quarter against Georgia during an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida beat Georgia 49-10, the season after Georgia defeated Florida 42-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)

Fla. (WFLA) – Former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is reportedly returning to the National Football League as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville is planning to sign Tebow to a one-year deal. The news comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that Tebow worked out with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have a new head coach this season and that coach, Urban Meyer, has a rather close relationship with Tebow. The two of them won two titles together at the University of Florida in 2006 and 2008.

Tebow entered the NFL in 2010 after being selected as the 25th overall pick in that draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent two seasons with the Broncos and one season with the New York Jets appearing in a total of 35 games. He completed 173 of 361 passes for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns over those three seasons. He also rushed for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tebow then spent five years as a minor league baseball player with the New York Mets. He retired from baseball earlier this year.