‘This is a brutal game’: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette explains offseason changes in response to 17-game season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While he will have to adapt to the National Football League’s new 17-game regular season schedule, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette decided to be brutally honest with his thoughts on the matter.

“Sixteen is a lot. You know what I mean?” asked Fournette on Wednesday. “This is a brutal game and injuries do occur but it is what it is.”

Fournette, who will enter his fifth NFL season and his second NFL season with the Buccaneers, has dealt with hamstring injuries in the past. He acknowledged he will have to be even more diligent in how he prepares for this elongated season.

“Now training more and taking care of your body more,” he said, “all of that is going to play a big part in the offseason right now and that is what we are doing.”

While Fournette did not elaborate on his training, he did state he has been working on his pass catching abilities by pulling in 100 footballs every day.

You should not be surprised by that level of commitment. “Lombardi Lenny” would like to compete for another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.