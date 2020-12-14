The play that flipped the switch for the Buccaneers on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “That play changed all of the momentum on our sideline.”

Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is referring to the 48 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Buccaneers had been scoreless and, honestly, rather lackluster on offense prior to that play.

“It was a good play,” said Brady. “Scotty ran the post and I got it over top of the safety and Scotty made a great catch.”

Miller, who only had two catches in the three games before the bye week, admitted he has been itching to be more involved in the offense.

“I am a competitor,” he said, “and I want to be out there and play as much as I can to help the team. Hopefully, I can continue to be out there and help the team make plays.”

Why has he been somewhat silent recently? Miller has been battling a groin injury.

“Even in the beginning of the season when I was playing and doing well,” said Miller, “I was still kind of going through it. It got worse in the middle but it has gotten better in the last couple of weeks.”

If he is healthy, he is the likely target for the deep ball but, with a stacked roster, Miller understands he is not always going to be the preferred option.

Ironically, he was not the preferred option on the play that changed the game for the Buccaneers.

“He is the deep guy on that pattern,” said Arians, “but it was not designed to go to Scotty. It was designed to go to someone else.”

Brady found Miller and thank goodness he did it.

“I just try to stay ready,” said Miller, “because I know opportunities are eventually going to come.”