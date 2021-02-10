Young Bucs fans hope for excuse for day off school during boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family of Tom Brady and Buccaneers fans looked to get a pass for skipping school and work during Wednesday’s boat parade.

Kiddos Mason and Ava and their family held up a “maybe if you sign this, my school use use this as an excused absence!” sign along the River Walk near Curtis Hixon Park.

Mason told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth the family is from New Port Richey.

“I’m a Brady fan. And Gronk,” Mason said.

“And me too!” little Ava exclaimed.

“Gronk can literally walk across the field with his hands up, because that’s how tall he is,” Mason said, as his family laughed and rang cowbells to help cheer on the boats of Buccaneers fans as they awaited the team to head down the Hillsborough River.

There’s currently no word is Mason and Ava are off the hook for playing hooky to see their beloved Bucs.