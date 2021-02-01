Winn-Dixie celebrating Super Bowl with drive-thru events, giveaways for fans at some Tampa Bay stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winn-Dixie grocery stores in St. Petersburg and Tampa are celebrating the Big Game being in our area with five drive-thru Big Game experiences, complete with giveaways this week.

The giveaways include a keychain, koozie, mini hand sanitizer, a coupon for a free car wash, a Winn-Dixie gift card and a free 20-ounce bottle of the new Mountain Dew flavor of Major Melon while supplies last.

Drive-thru events began on Jan. 28 and continue throughout this week at the following locations from 9 a.m. until noon: