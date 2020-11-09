LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season?

The Big Game

by: Ron Futrell, KLAS

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There are a handful of NFL teams at the top of the “futures” bets for the Super Bowl this season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers lead the way.

Jeff Stoneback, the director of trading for BetMGM talked to Ron Futrell from our sister station KLAS 8NewsNow about the latest odds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss