What Tampa Bay items can you buy for price of Super Bowl ticket?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What could you buy here in Tampa for the astronomical price of a ticket to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami?

According to CNN, the average resale price of a ticket is $6,232 via SeatGeek.

So, what could that get you and how much of some of your favorite Tampa staples? 8 On Your Side did the math.

1. 519 Cuban sandwiches at the Columbia Restaurant

At $12 a sandwich at the restaurant’s original location in Ybor City, Cuban sandwich lovers could scoop up 519 of them for the price of a ticket.

2. 17 Busch Gardens platinum season passes

The platinum pass gets you access to 11 parks across the country, from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to SeaWorld San Diego. At $363 a pass, you could enjoy all the fun for almost 20 years.

3. Tickets for you and 108 friends to WrestleMania 36

WWE’s biggest show of the year is coming to Raymond James Stadium on April 5. The cheapest tickets on SeatGeek are $57, so if you’d rather see some wrestling instead of football, you could buy 109 “Mania” tickets.

4. 980 Tabanero Cigars

A 20-count box of Robusto cigars from Tabanero Cigars is $125. For the price of a Super Bowl ticket, you could purchase 49 boxes, for a total of 980 cigars.

5. 131 steaks at Bern’s Steak House

Treat yourself to a steak dinner rather than a Super Bowl ticket and get 131 10 oz. filet mignon steaks at $47.40 a piece.

6. 3,738 6-packs of Cigar City Jai Alai beer

If you’re a fan of this local brewery’s IPA, you could forgo a trip to Miami and purchase 623 6-packs at $9.99 for a total of 3,738 beers.

7. 283 full flats of Parkesdale Farm Market strawberries

Take your money to Plant City and scoop up 283 flats of strawberries at $21.99 a flat.

8. 15 round-trip flights from Tampa to Miami

Bienvenido a Miami! You could purchase 15 3-day round-trip flights during Super Bowl weekend for the price of one of the event’s tickets. The cheapest ticket is $399 via American Airlines.

9. 21,384 Gasparilla beads

Stay in the festive Gasparilla spirit for a long time at the price of a Big Game ticket. For $6.99 for 24 beads at Party City, you’ll be set for many a Gasparilla to come.

10. 311 all-day trips on the Pirate Water Taxi

Set sail on the Hillsborough River for almost a full year of all-day ticket trips on the Pirate Water Taxi.

11. 219 Florida Aquarium tickets

Gear up for the game at The Florida Aquarium with 218 of your closest friends at $28.45 admission on Feb. 2.

12. 57 standard theme park tickets to Disney World

Visit one park a day 57 times at $109 per ticket for the hefty price of a Super Bowl ticket.

13. 6 Disney World platinum annual passes

The pricey Disney World passes will set you back $899 a pass. You’d be very close to paying for a seventh pass with Super Bowl ticket money.

14. 75 Buccaneers regular season tickets

According to Statista.com, the average Buccaneers ticket price was $82.59 in 2019. Since the Bucs didn’t make the Super Bowl this year, you could spend your money seeing 75 different games through the next few years.

15. 323 tickets to see the Lightning play Las Vegas

The cheapest ticket to the Bolts’ game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 4 is $19.25, meaning you could buy one 323 times over with the cost of a Super Bowl ticket.

16. 276 Rays regular season tickets

Statista.com confirms the average Rays ticket price in 2019 was just $22.53. If football isn’t your thing, you could always buy 276 baseball tickets if you have over $6,000 laying around.

