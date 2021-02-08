‘We’re going to Disney World’: No parade, but Gronk and Brady will visit Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who caught two touchdowns in the Super Bowl on Sunday, will visit Walt Disney World on Monday.

The traditional parade featuring the Super Bowl MVP will not happen this year due to COVID-19, but Disney said Gronkowski will still visit the park and experience some Disney’s “most popular attractions.”

Tom Brady was named the MVP of the Super Bowl. Disney said plans are underway for Brady to visit Magic Kingdom later this year.

Immediately following the game Brady and Gronkowski capped their extraordinary performances by appearing in the iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial.