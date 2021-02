Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker lines up a field goal during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs opened up the scoring to kick off Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker opened the scoring with a 49-yard field goal.

Butker was 25-27 on field goals in the regular season and is 6-7 in the postseason this year.

Butker was 1/1 in last year’s Super Bowl against the 49ers.