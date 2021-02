Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw while being pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Kansas City Chiefs offense while sputtering is not letting up.

Following seven consecutive passes by Patrick Mahomes, the Buccaneers defense was able to bring pressure on 3rd and 6 leading to a field goal attempt by Harrison Butker.

Butker nailed the 34-yard field goal, his second of the game.

The Buccaneers lead 14-6 with 1:01 left in the second quarter.