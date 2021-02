Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady shouts before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken the field ahead of Super Bowl LV.

They are the first team to play in the Super Bowl on their home turf!

This is the Buccaneers second Super Bowl appearance their first since they won it all back in 2003.