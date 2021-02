Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton (20) flies through the air as he tries to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is on fire in the first half against the Chiefs.

Tom Brady found Antonio Brown for a 1-yard touchdown pass following two pass interference calls on the Chiefs defense.

Following the play, things got a tad chippy between Brady and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu leading to another Chiefs penalty.

The Buccaneers are up 21-6 at the end of the first half.